Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Starbucks by 27.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 104,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,613. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

