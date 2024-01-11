State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $298.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.09. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

