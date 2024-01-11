State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $936.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $963.34 and a 200 day moving average of $944.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

