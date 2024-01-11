State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

