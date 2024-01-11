State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.