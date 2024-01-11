State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.14 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

