State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

