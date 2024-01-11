State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $459.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

