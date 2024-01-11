State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

