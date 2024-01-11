State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

SLB opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

