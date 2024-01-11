State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $792.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

