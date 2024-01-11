State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

