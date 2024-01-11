State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

