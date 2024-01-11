State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $434,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $906.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $924.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

