State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 87,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.