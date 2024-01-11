State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 328,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.