State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.45. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $308.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.