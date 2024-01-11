Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.46. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $112.84 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

