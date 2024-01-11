Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Steelcase worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 160,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

