Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,518,000 after buying an additional 1,502,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,725,000 after buying an additional 952,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

