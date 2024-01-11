Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.05% from the company’s previous close.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the second quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

