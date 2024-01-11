StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

