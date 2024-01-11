StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.