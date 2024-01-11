StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

