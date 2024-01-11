StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
