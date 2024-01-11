StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.72 and last traded at $66.90. Approximately 46,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 145,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.
Specifically, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,053 shares of company stock worth $1,795,596. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
