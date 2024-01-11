Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 16.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.92. 4,322,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

