Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.71. 26,631,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,317,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average is $184.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

