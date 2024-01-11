Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 19,520 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 237,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,181. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.44 and a one year high of $275.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

