Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 11.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 8,386,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

