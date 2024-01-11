Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.05. 191,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.45. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $309.08.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

