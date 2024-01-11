S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £143,325 in Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($28.11), for a total value of £143,325 ($182,695.98).

S&U Stock Performance

Shares of SUS stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,200 ($28.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,182.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,233.71. S&U plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,995 ($25.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.76). The company has a market capitalization of £267.30 million, a PE ratio of 812.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 47.78.

Get S&U alerts:

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

See Also

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.