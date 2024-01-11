Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,324 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.98. 181,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $426.92.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

