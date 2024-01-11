Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,082 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.36. 311,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $232.53.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

