Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.18. 378,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

