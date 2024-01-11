Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.02. 498,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,639. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

