Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $73,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 429,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,441. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

