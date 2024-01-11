Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $103.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $103,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $132.20. 37,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.