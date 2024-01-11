Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.28 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,992. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. General Electric has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

