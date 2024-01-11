Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $73,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.11. The company had a trading volume of 489,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,783. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.