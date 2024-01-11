Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,319 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,062 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

AXP traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $182.78. 585,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,715. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

