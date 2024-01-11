Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $635.14. 440,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $637.05. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $592.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

