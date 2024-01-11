Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

