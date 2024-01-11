Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 86,112 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,613 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Adobe worth $708,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $590.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
