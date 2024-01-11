Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Micron Technology worth $270,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,205. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.