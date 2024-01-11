Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $593.74 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,908,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,257,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $593,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,521,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,319. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

