Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $850.07 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,147,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $850,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $428.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

