Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 744,643 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,243,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $539,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.87. 14,419,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,436,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

