Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 131,794 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $314,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 2,061,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

