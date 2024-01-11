Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,430 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of International Business Machines worth $378,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.71. 304,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,056. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.