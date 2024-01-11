Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,053 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $361,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 95.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Booking by 36.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Booking by 169.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.47 on Thursday, hitting $3,490.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,276.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,082.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,214.65 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

